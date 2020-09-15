Biden ahead in Arizona, Minnesota, according to CBS poll

(WIVB) — The CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds President Donald Trump behind in two states he’s targeted for victory.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a nine-point lead in Minnesota, and is ahead by three points in Arizona.

In Arizona, voters were asked who would do a better job handling the pandemic. Biden received a 13-point edge, but 82 percent of Republicans said the Trump administration is doing all it can.

In Arizona, Latinos make up 31 percent of the population, and those numbers have grown since the 2016 Presidential Election, when President Trump won the Copper State by five points.