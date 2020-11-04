Breathing room after week of tight quarters with early voting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–With a lot more polling places than last week’s early voting, the lines seemed a lot shorter across Western New York, such as in Buffalo.

While the line at the Delavan Grider Community Center wrapped around the block last week, voters were able to get in and out a lot sooner on Election Day.

“I tried to come, but it was just too long. The lines was too crazy. I stood in line for about a half and decided to just vote on Election Day,” said Buffalo voter Juicy Lelux.

There are some hotly-contested down-ballot races, and while the lines have not been nearly as long as the early voting last week, folks were still anxious to get out on Election Day.

At the Getzville Fire Hall there are a couple of intense local races and witnesses told us when the polls opened, there was a line out the door, and along the road.

Set in the hotly contested, 27th Congressional District, Swormville Fire Hall in Clarence had a line of voters waiting, too. Ninety-two-year-old Amherst voter Jerry Stevens told us, us he was not about to stand in the rain to vote for hours last week, and while he has an interest in some of the local races, the top of the ticket is on his mind.

” I am not enthralled with the man I voted for today, but when I look at the party that is behind the other man, I am absolutely scared to death.”

