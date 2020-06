Changes to polling places in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With COVID-19 still presenting itself as a threat, voting looks a bit different on Tuesday.

Polls across Erie County opened at 6 a.m., and will remain that way until 9 p.m.

Voters should be prepared to wear a mask, and are encouraged to bring their own pens.

It’s important to note that your polling site may be different this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

16 of Erie County’s regular polling sites are closed. To see where you’re supposed to vote, check Erie County’s site.

Early voting wrapped up on Sunday. Around 4,000 people took advantage of this.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairmn Jeremy Zellner says that because of all the absentee ballots his staff will have to count, people should be patient while waiting for results.

“This is almost ten times the amount we usually deal with,” Zellner says. “We won’t even begin to open them until eight days. So, there really are close races where those ballots are going to make a big difference.”

A list of Erie County polling places can be found below.