Chris Jacobs, Nate McMurray to debate live on News 4 and WIVB.com on April 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Chris Jacobs and Democrat Nate McMurray will debate one another live on News 4 and WIVB.com this spring.

For district residents who live in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, the debate will be televised on WROC and shown on RochesterFirst.com.

The debate between the two candidates vying for the currently vacant seat for New York’s 27th Congressional District will take place on April 7 from 7 to 8 p.m.

That spot in Congress was vacated by Chris Collins shortly before he pleaded guilty to insider training.

