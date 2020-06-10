School budget vote results 2020

(WIVB) — News 4 has compiled a list of the proposed budget, tax levy, and propositions for area elections. You can find that information updated as it comes in below.
|School Budget Votes
|Pass/Fail
|Total Budget
|Tax Levy
|Trustees/Board
|Propositions
|Enrollment
|Erie County
|Akron
|Passed
|$33.7M
|1.95% Inc
|James Grant/ Robert Masse
|purchase three 66 passenger buses and one student transportation van/Passed
|Alden
|Passed
|$35.7M
|1.02% Inc
|2 seats / 3 candidates
|Amendment to transportation program and guidelines, purchase 3 buses & replacement of communication systems, purchase building and grounds equipment
|1622
|Amherst
|$62.4M
|2.39% Inc
|2 seats/2 candidates
|2815
|Cheektowaga
|Failed
|$47.3M
|1.03% inc
|3 seats/ 2 candidates
|2095
|Cheektowaga-Maryvale
|$48.3M
|1.79% inc
|1 seat / 2 candidates
|2144
|Cheektowaga-Sloan
|Passed
$37.1M
|1.59% inc
|2 seats / 3 candidates
|1272
|Clarence
|$88.2M
|2.99% inc
|3 seats/5 candidates
|purchase of school buses
|4356
|Cleve-Hill
|$32.7 M
|2.8% inc
|1 candidate
|1232
|Depew
|Passed
|$46.3M
|1.94% inc
|2 candidates
|Purchase 1 Bus
|1799
|East Aurora
|Passed
|$38.2M
|5.07% Inc
|1800
|Eden
|$32.4M
|2.0% inc
|2 seats/2 candidates
|purchase school buses and pieces of equipment, use of a technology reserve fund
|1309
|Frontier
|$89.5M
|3.7% Inc
|2 seats / 4 candidates
|purchasing and financing of school buses
|4722
|Grand Island
|Passed
|$64.6M
|2.26% inc
|2 seats/ 2 candidates
|Purchase various school buses and vehicles
|2875
|Hamburg
|$75.5M
|2.38% inc
|2 seats open
|3417
|Holland
|$20.9M
|3.09% inc
|1 seat/2 candidates
|Purchase of school buses and similar vehicles, establishment of a capital improvements reserve fund
|881
|Iroquois
|Passed
|$52.6M
|2.08% inc
|Tracie Allen/Jane Sullivan
|Puchase 4 buses and 1 cutaway bus, Technology Reserve/ Passed
|2197
|Ken-Ton
|Passed
|$169.079M
|2.59% inc
|Lesley Battaglia /Jennifer Morrow
|Purchase 10 Buses, creation of capital reserve fund/Passed
|6602
|Lackawanna
|Passed
|$58.8M
|1.7% Inc
|2 seats up for vote
|1900
|Lake Shore
|Passed
|$60.06M
|1.43% inc
|2 seats/ 2 candidates
|Purchase 4 buses
|2449
|Lancaster
|Passed
|$114.5M
|4.54% inc
|Glenn Jackson/Michael Sage/Patrick Uhteg Jr
|Purchase 9 buses/Passed
|5648
|N.Collins
|Passed
|$15.6M
|.4% dec
|1 seat / 2 candidates
|Purchase school vehicles
|576
|Orchard Park
|Passed
|$107.5M
|2.88% inc
|3 seats/4 candidates
|Purchase 8 buses
|4678
|Springville-Griffith
|Passed
|$42.5M
|3.03% inc
|3 seats/ 3 candidates
|Purchase 7 Buses, 1 van, 1 sedan
|1,716
|Sweet Home
|$83.3M
|2.88% inc
|2 seats/5 candidates
|use of capital reserve fund/flood remediation
|3197
|Tonawanda
|$36.7M
|3.64% inc
|2 seats/ 3 candidates
|1738
|West Seneca
|$129.6M
|3.13% inc
|3 seats / 8 candidates
|Expenditure from Bus Purchase Reserve Fund to purchase 7 buses, capital improvements project to include the purchase of a portion of 4774 Seneca Street
|6398
|Williamsville
|$199.2M
|2.75% inc
|3 seats, 8 candidates
|school security improvement project
|9,963
|Niagara County
|Barker
|Passed
|$17.25M
|2% inc
|2 seats, 4 candidates
|library funding
|732
|Lewiston-Porter
|Pass (Unofficial until approved at BOE meeting)
|$49.09M
|2.62% inc
|2 seats / 4 candidates
|2020-2024 capital improvement project
|1969
|Lockport
|$105.5M
|1.52% inc
|4 seats up for vote
|4470
|Newfane
|$36.9M
|1% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|1465
|Niagara Falls
|Passed
|$153.17M
|3.53% inc
|Russell Petrozzi/Clara Dunn/Robert Bilson
|Niagara Wheatfield
|Passed
$77.1M
|1.49% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|3,506
|N Tonawanda
|Passed
|$81.02M
|no increase
|Matthew Kennedy/Zachary Niemiec
|transfer of capital reserve funds to purchase buses, energy performance improvements project/ Passed
|3,363
|Royalton Hartland
|Passed
|$27.3M
|2.20% inc
|Blumrick/Brigham/Bundrock
|establishment of a capital reserve (technology and security equipment, establishment of a capital reserve (vehicles, machinery and equipment reserve fund)
|Starpoint
|Passed
|$55.1M
|2.97% inc
|4 seats, 4 candidates
|2,784
|Wilson
|$28.04M
|2.67% inc
|3 seats,3 candidates
|1,109
|Lyndonville
|Budget Passes
|Bus Purchase/Library Passed
|Allegany County
|Alfred-Almond
|$14.4M
|4.38% inc.
|1 seat/ 1 candidate
|Purchase 2 school bus, capital reserve fund, support of Almond Library and Alfred box of books library
|599
|Andover
|Passed
|$9.28M
|no change
|Betsy Kent/ Patrick Howland Jr/ Brian Perkins
|bus & vehicle purchase/ Passed
|302
|Belfast
|Passed
|$9.99M
|Bolivar-Richburg
|$20.45M
|2 seats/4 candidates
|purchase 3 buses
|759
|Cuba-Rushford
|Passed
|$22.7 M
|no increase
|2 seat up for vote
|Rushford Free library looking for support increase of $950, Cuba Circulating Library looking to maintain same level of support, purchase 2 buses
|823
|Fillmore
|621
|Friendship
|Passed
|$10.5M
|0.09% inc
|Dawn Golden
|Library/School bus purchase /Passed
|Genesee Valley
|$17.33M
|.09% inc
|474
|Scio
|Passed
|$10.995M
|1.98% inc
|Jon Nickerson
|purchase 1 school bus, establish capital reserve fund, scio memorial library
All Passed
|Wellsville
|1.0%dec
|2 seats/2 candidates
|establishing a capital reserve
|Whitesville Central
|Budget Passed
|Monica Acomb/Jane Hall/Shambra Hamilton/ Sandra Knowles
|Bus Purchase/Library Levy Passed
|Cattaraugus County
|Allegany Limestone
|$23.9M
|.25% dec
|Capital Improvements Reserve Fund
|1116
|Catt-LV
|Passed
|$25.5M
|no increase
|3 open seats
|846
|Ellicottville
|Passed
|$13.22M
|1.05% inc
|Karl Northrup
|lease 3 new buses, money for Ellicottville Memorial Library/Passed
|614
|Franklinville
|Passed
|$19.5M
|0 inc
|1 seat / 2 candidates
|630
|Hinsdale
|Passed
|$10.3M
|3.42% inc
|Jodie Noll
|purchase school bus/ Passed
|Olean
|Passed
|$43.1M
|no increase
|Kelly Keller/ Earl McElfresh
|2,004
|Portville
|$18.7M
|2.5% inc
|capital project- upgrade elementary school classroom & utilities as well as middle-high school auditorium, pool and science labs
|956
|Randolph
|Passed
|$20.19M
|no change
|David Adams/ Lousie Boutwell
|Salamanca
|Passed
|$43.5M
|no increase
|Kerry John
|Purchase of two parcels of real property and lease of Front Ave Property. Passed
|1,132
|West Valley
|$8.6M
|3.0% dec
|purchase 2 buses
|215
|Yorkshire-Pioneer
|Passes
|$58.6M
|Melissa Nocera-Collins / Ed McCarthy
|Capital Reserve Fund/Library Tax/ Capital Improvement Project Passed
|Chautauqua County
|Bemus Point
|Budget Passed
|Benjamin Gerring/ Tina Hall/ Bethany Seastrum
|Bus proposition passed
|Brocton
|$17.1M
|1% inc
|2 seats / 3 candidates
|Capital improvement funds
|501
|Cassadaga Valley
|$24.05M
|2.94% inc
|1 seat
|purchase school buses, transportation reserve fund
|809
|Chautauqua Lake
|$23.1M
|.03% inc
|2 seats, 3 candidates
|769
|Dunkirk
|$47.85M
|no change
|2,020
|Falconer
|$23.7M
|no change
|3 candidates
|1,120
|Forestville
|$13.15M
Passed 365 yes
220 no
|2.3% inc
|Board Members
David Caccamise-457 yes
Amy Drozdiel-499 yes
|Purchase two buses and one van, energy performance contract
|440
|Fredonia
|$30.6 M
|no increase
|1,479
|Frewsburg
|$17.78M
|2.66% inc
|3 seats, 3 candidates
|Purchase two buses, capital improvements project, energy performance improvements, capital reserve
|767
|Gowanda
|$34.29M
|no change
|Purchase two buses and one van,
|1,164
|Jamestown
|$90.7M
|no change
|2 seats / 2 candidates
|authorize the lease-purchase of school buses and equipment
|4,572
|Panama
|Passed
|$12.9M
|Prop 2-Establish Capital Reserve
Passed
|Board of Elections- Kyle Rhoades /5 year term
|456
|Pine Valley
|Passed
|$15.7M
|1.4% inc
|Jeffrey Chase/Kara Frontuto/ Christie Lokietek
|Purchase of buses /van Passed
|Randolph
|$20.02M
|no change
|894
|Ripley
|$9.4M
|Purchase 2 buses, transportation of students – establishment of mileage limitation for transportation of eligible students
|124
|Sherman
|$10.4M
|1.9% inc
|1 seat
|purchase 2 buses
|394
|Silver Creek
|Passed
|$25.7M
|no change
|Jerry Cross
Scott Pulver
|purchase 3 buses/ Passed
|Southwestern
|Passed
|$29.2M
|2.44% inc
|1 seat / 1 candidate
|1,303
|Westfield
|$16.47M
|.01% dec
|2 seats / 3candidates
|653
|Genesee County
|Alexander
|$18.2M
|1.48% inc
|purchase 3 buses, equipment capital reserve fund, establish capital reserve fund, school bus reserve fund
|840
|Batavia City Schools
|$51.4M
Passed
|Alice Ann Benedict/Barbara Bowman/Tanni Bromley /Kristie Evans
|Capital Project at Jackson Playground and Restroom renovation funded by Capital Reserve/ Passed
|Byron Bergen
|Budget Passed
|$23.55M
|2.91%inc
|Tammy Menzie/ Amy Phillips/ Lynn Smith
|purchase 2 buses and 1 minivan, capital reserve, school vehicle reserve
|Elba
|Passed
|$9.9M
|1.78% inc
|Michael Riner
|Purchase 2 buses, capital project proposal-building preservation project/Passed
|Leroy
|Budget Passed
|Richard Lawrence/Jacalyn Whiting
|Woodward Memorial Library Trustee /Michael Iten
|Oakfield-Alabama
|Passed
|Board Members
Jackie Davis/Pete Zeliff/ Daniel Groth
|Capital improvement project 2020
Passed
|Pavilion
|Budget Passed
|1.9% inc
|Board of Elections – Callin Tillotson/ Margaret Gatson
|Prop 1 passed
|Pembroke
|Budget Passed
|Daniel Lang /Heather Wood
|Purchase of School Buses Passed
|927
|Medina (Orleans County)
|Budget Passed
|LuAnn Tierney/Annette Allis/Arlene Pawlaczyk-3 year term
|Capital Reserve Fund/ Passed
|Wyoming County
|Attica
|$28.4M
|1.0% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|Purchase school vehicles
|1215
|Perry
|$18.5 M
|no change
|3 seats up for vote
|770
|Letchworth
|Budget Passed
|$21.03M
|no change
|Robert Jines/Vanessa Karasiewicz/Claire Smith
|897
|Yorkshire-Pioneer
|$57.2M
|1.86% inc
|2 seats/5 candidates
|Library Vote /Passed
|2482
|Warsaw
|Passed
|$22.04M
|.093% inc
|3 seats /6 candidates
|increase funding for warsaw public library
|850
|Wyoming
|115