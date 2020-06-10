Breaking News
Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants under DACA
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

School budget vote results 2020

Your Election Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — News 4 has compiled a list of the proposed budget, tax levy, and propositions for area elections. You can find that information updated as it comes in below.

 School Budget Votes
Pass/FailTotal BudgetTax LevyTrustees/BoardPropositions Enrollment
Erie County 
AkronPassed$33.7M 1.95% IncJames Grant/ Robert Masse purchase three 66 passenger buses and one student transportation van/Passed
AldenPassed$35.7M1.02% Inc2 seats / 3 candidatesAmendment to transportation program and guidelines, purchase 3 buses & replacement of communication systems, purchase building and grounds equipment1622
Amherst$62.4M2.39% Inc 2 seats/2 candidates2815
CheektowagaFailed$47.3M1.03% inc3 seats/ 2 candidates2095
Cheektowaga-Maryvale$48.3M1.79% inc1 seat / 2 candidates2144
Cheektowaga-SloanPassed
$37.1M		1.59% inc2 seats / 3 candidates1272
Clarence$88.2M2.99% inc3 seats/5 candidatespurchase of school buses4356
Cleve-Hill $32.7 M2.8% inc1 candidate1232
DepewPassed$46.3M1.94% inc2 candidatesPurchase 1 Bus1799
East AuroraPassed$38.2M5.07% Inc1800
Eden$32.4M2.0% inc2 seats/2 candidatespurchase school buses and pieces of equipment, use of a technology reserve fund1309
Frontier$89.5M3.7% Inc2 seats / 4 candidatespurchasing and financing of school buses4722
Grand IslandPassed$64.6M2.26% inc2 seats/ 2 candidates Purchase various school buses and vehicles2875
Hamburg$75.5M2.38% inc2 seats open3417
Holland$20.9M3.09% inc1 seat/2 candidatesPurchase of school buses and similar vehicles, establishment of a capital improvements reserve fund881
IroquoisPassed$52.6M2.08% incTracie Allen/Jane SullivanPuchase 4 buses and 1 cutaway bus,  Technology Reserve/ Passed2197
Ken-Ton Passed$169.079M2.59% incLesley Battaglia /Jennifer MorrowPurchase 10 Buses, creation of capital reserve fund/Passed6602
LackawannaPassed$58.8M1.7% Inc2 seats up for vote1900
Lake ShorePassed$60.06M1.43% inc2 seats/ 2 candidates Purchase 4 buses2449
LancasterPassed$114.5M4.54% incGlenn Jackson/Michael Sage/Patrick Uhteg JrPurchase 9 buses/Passed5648
N.CollinsPassed$15.6M.4% dec1 seat / 2 candidatesPurchase school vehicles576
Orchard ParkPassed$107.5M2.88% inc3 seats/4 candidatesPurchase 8 buses4678
Springville-GriffithPassed$42.5M3.03% inc3 seats/ 3 candidates Purchase 7 Buses, 1 van, 1 sedan1,716
Sweet Home$83.3M2.88% inc2 seats/5 candidatesuse of capital reserve fund/flood remediation3197
Tonawanda$36.7M3.64% inc2 seats/ 3 candidates1738
West Seneca$129.6M3.13% inc3 seats / 8 candidatesExpenditure from Bus Purchase Reserve Fund to purchase 7 buses, capital improvements project to include the purchase of a portion of 4774 Seneca Street6398
Williamsville$199.2M2.75% inc3 seats, 8 candidates school security improvement project9,963
Niagara County
BarkerPassed$17.25M2% inc2 seats, 4 candidateslibrary funding732
Lewiston-PorterPass (Unofficial until approved at BOE meeting)$49.09M2.62% inc2 seats / 4 candidates2020-2024 capital improvement project1969
Lockport$105.5M1.52% inc4 seats up for vote4470
Newfane$36.9M1% inc2 seats up for vote1465
Niagara FallsPassed$153.17M3.53% incRussell Petrozzi/Clara Dunn/Robert Bilson
Niagara WheatfieldPassed
$77.1M		1.49% inc3 seats up for vote3,506
N TonawandaPassed$81.02Mno increaseMatthew Kennedy/Zachary Niemiectransfer of capital reserve funds to purchase buses, energy performance improvements project/ Passed3,363
Royalton HartlandPassed$27.3M2.20% incBlumrick/Brigham/Bundrockestablishment of a capital reserve (technology and security equipment, establishment of a capital reserve (vehicles, machinery and equipment reserve fund)
StarpointPassed$55.1M2.97% inc4 seats, 4 candidates2,784
Wilson$28.04M2.67% inc3 seats,3 candidates1,109
LyndonvilleBudget PassesBus Purchase/Library Passed
Allegany County
Alfred-Almond$14.4M4.38% inc.1 seat/ 1 candidatePurchase 2 school bus, capital reserve fund, support of Almond Library and Alfred box of books library599
AndoverPassed$9.28Mno changeBetsy Kent/ Patrick Howland Jr/ Brian Perkinsbus & vehicle purchase/ Passed302
BelfastPassed$9.99M
Bolivar-Richburg$20.45M2 seats/4 candidatespurchase 3 buses759
Cuba-RushfordPassed$22.7 Mno increase2 seat up for voteRushford Free library looking for support increase of $950, Cuba Circulating Library looking to maintain same level of support, purchase 2 buses823
Fillmore621
FriendshipPassed$10.5M0.09% incDawn GoldenLibrary/School bus purchase /Passed 
Genesee Valley$17.33M.09% inc474
ScioPassed$10.995M1.98% incJon Nickersonpurchase 1 school bus, establish capital reserve fund, scio memorial library
All Passed
Wellsville1.0%dec2 seats/2 candidatesestablishing a capital reserve
Whitesville CentralBudget PassedMonica Acomb/Jane Hall/Shambra Hamilton/ Sandra KnowlesBus Purchase/Library Levy Passed
Cattaraugus County
Allegany Limestone$23.9M.25% decCapital Improvements Reserve Fund1116
Catt-LVPassed$25.5Mno increase3 open seats846
EllicottvillePassed$13.22M1.05% incKarl Northruplease 3 new buses, money for Ellicottville Memorial Library/Passed614
FranklinvillePassed$19.5M0 inc1 seat / 2 candidates630
HinsdalePassed$10.3M3.42% incJodie Nollpurchase school bus/ Passed
OleanPassed$43.1M no increaseKelly Keller/ Earl McElfresh2,004
Portville$18.7M2.5% inccapital project- upgrade elementary school classroom & utilities as well as middle-high school auditorium, pool and science labs956
RandolphPassed$20.19Mno changeDavid Adams/ Lousie Boutwell
SalamancaPassed$43.5Mno increaseKerry JohnPurchase of two parcels of real property and lease of Front Ave Property. Passed1,132
West Valley$8.6M3.0% decpurchase 2 buses215
Yorkshire-PioneerPasses$58.6MMelissa Nocera-Collins / Ed McCarthy Capital Reserve Fund/Library Tax/ Capital Improvement Project Passed
Chautauqua County  
Bemus PointBudget PassedBenjamin Gerring/ Tina Hall/ Bethany Seastrum Bus proposition passed
Brocton$17.1M1% inc 2 seats / 3 candidatesCapital improvement funds501
Cassadaga Valley$24.05M2.94% inc1 seatpurchase school buses, transportation reserve fund809
Chautauqua Lake$23.1M.03% inc2 seats, 3 candidates769
Dunkirk$47.85Mno change2,020
Falconer$23.7M no change 3 candidates 1,120
Forestville$13.15M
Passed 365 yes
220 no		2.3% incBoard Members
David Caccamise-457 yes
Amy Drozdiel-499 yes		Purchase two buses and one van, energy performance contract440
Fredonia$30.6 Mno increase1,479
Frewsburg$17.78M2.66% inc3 seats, 3 candidatesPurchase two buses, capital improvements project, energy performance improvements, capital reserve767
Gowanda$34.29Mno changePurchase two buses and one van,1,164
Jamestown$90.7Mno change2 seats / 2 candidatesauthorize the lease-purchase of school buses and equipment4,572
PanamaPassed$12.9M
Prop 2-Establish Capital Reserve
Passed
Board of Elections- Kyle Rhoades /5 year term 456
Pine ValleyPassed$15.7M1.4% incJeffrey Chase/Kara Frontuto/ Christie LokietekPurchase of buses /van Passed
Randolph$20.02Mno change894
Ripley$9.4M Purchase 2 buses, transportation of students – establishment of mileage limitation for transportation of eligible students124
Sherman$10.4M1.9% inc1 seatpurchase 2 buses394
Silver CreekPassed$25.7M
no changeJerry Cross
Scott Pulver		purchase 3 buses/ Passed
SouthwesternPassed$29.2M2.44% inc1 seat / 1 candidate1,303
Westfield$16.47M.01% dec2 seats / 3candidates653
Genesee County
Alexander$18.2M1.48% incpurchase 3 buses, equipment capital reserve fund, establish capital reserve fund, school bus reserve fund840
Batavia City Schools$51.4M
Passed		Alice Ann Benedict/Barbara Bowman/Tanni Bromley /Kristie EvansCapital Project at Jackson Playground and Restroom renovation funded by Capital Reserve/ Passed
Byron BergenBudget Passed$23.55M2.91%incTammy Menzie/ Amy Phillips/ Lynn Smithpurchase 2 buses and 1 minivan, capital reserve, school vehicle reserve
ElbaPassed$9.9M1.78% incMichael RinerPurchase 2 buses, capital project proposal-building preservation project/Passed
LeroyBudget PassedRichard Lawrence/Jacalyn WhitingWoodward Memorial Library Trustee /Michael Iten
Oakfield-AlabamaPassedBoard Members
Jackie Davis/Pete Zeliff/ Daniel Groth		Capital improvement project 2020
Passed
Pavilion Budget Passed1.9% incBoard of Elections – Callin Tillotson/ Margaret Gatson Prop 1 passed
PembrokeBudget PassedDaniel Lang /Heather WoodPurchase of School Buses Passed927
Medina (Orleans County)Budget PassedLuAnn Tierney/Annette Allis/Arlene Pawlaczyk-3 year termCapital Reserve Fund/ Passed
Wyoming County
Attica$28.4M1.0% inc3 seats up for votePurchase  school vehicles1215
Perry$18.5 Mno change3 seats up for vote770
LetchworthBudget Passed$21.03Mno changeRobert Jines/Vanessa Karasiewicz/Claire Smith897
Yorkshire-Pioneer$57.2M1.86% inc2 seats/5 candidatesLibrary Vote /Passed2482
WarsawPassed$22.04M.093% inc3 seats /6 candidatesincrease funding for warsaw public library850
Wyoming  
 115

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss