Early voting sites for Erie County primary announced

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to vote early in Erie County’s primary elections, we have a breakdown of where you can cast your ballot.

Primary Day in Erie County is on June 22. But if you don’t want to wait until then, early voting runs from June 12 to June 20. Poll hours are from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Polling locations are listed below:

For additional information, click here. Or call (716) 858-8891.