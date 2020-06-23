Election Day adjustments: Dates, procedures changed due to pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nothing is ever for sure on Election Day or Primary Day, but one thing we’re pretty sure of is this.

Absentee ballots are likely to be playing a big role in a lot of the races tonight.

That’s because New York State made every voter this Primary Day eligible to vote by absentee ballot because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Just one big race today is the Special Election in New York’s 27th Congressional District, which encompasses all or part of eight counties.

That district has been without representation since Chris Collins resigned October 1st.

Republican Chris Jacobs is facing Democrat Nate McMurray.

We know of at least 48,903 returned absentee ballots in that race.

We also know that number is going to end up being much higher by the time all is said and done.

And that’s without Wyoming and Monroe Counties reporting.

The deadline to postmark absentee ballots is today.

State law requires Boards of Election to wait eight days before opening absentee ballots.

In Erie County, for the Special Election, they won’t even start opening them until July 7th.

That is why we could be waiting weeks for a winner in that race.

Polls are still open tonight until 9 p.m.

Depending on where you live and what party you are a registered member of, you might not have anything to vote for today.