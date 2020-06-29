Erie County Board of Elections say they’ve received just under 150,000 returned absentee ballots

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Board of Elections Commissioners of Erie County Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner announced Monday that the BoE received 149,854 returned absentee ballots as of the close of business last Friday.

According to the commissioners, in the 27th Congressional District special election, 41,123 out of 55,374 mailed absentee ballots have been returned.

Officials say that breaks down to 20,513 for the Democratic/Working Families Party, 12,413 for Republican/Conservative, and 8,185 for others.

As for the 27th Congressional District Republican Primary, commissioners tell News 4, 11,127 of 15,782 absentee ballots that were mailed out have been returned.

Below is a breakdown for other area contested races:

In 140th Assembly District primary, 7,362 absentee ballots have been returned out of a total 10,226 mailed

In the 149th Assembly District primary, 9,778 absentee ballots have been returned out of a total 13,961 mailed

In the 61st Senate District primary, 11,717 absentee ballots have been returned out of a total 16,659 mailed

For more information, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.