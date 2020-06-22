Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman joins Wake Up to talk special election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Thousands of Western New Yorkers will head to the polls Tuesday to take part in an election the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many people to vote with absentee ballots and two separate elections on the ballot for the NY-27 congressional district, tomorrow’s election is certainly going to be unique.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner joined News 4 Wake Up to talk about key races and the changes in store for tomorrow’s special election.