Erie County early voting Day 8: More than 150,000 ballots cast with one day left to go

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County BoE Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner tell News 4 13,558 ballots were cast Saturday, on the eighth day of early voting for the general election this coming Tuesday.

Officials say 151,345 ballots have been cast in the county since early voting began last week. Zellner and Mohr tell us last year there were only 26,514 during the entire nine days of early voting.

The more than 150,000 ballots cast make up for 24% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters, the BoE says.

Polls will be open noon to 6 pm Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday, with polls open 6 am to 9 pm.

The BoE says it will issue a final daily and cumulative ballot advisory tomorrow when early voting ends.

For a full list of early voting polling locations, go to www.elections.erie.gov.