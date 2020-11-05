Experts at UB weigh in on Presidential race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Election experts at UB are weighing in on the razor-thin Presidential race.

The university held a virtual forum, featuring a handful of professors. Political science professor Jacob Neiheisal says the real loser of this election is the people who conduct the polls.

He says they need to think differently about people who don’t answer surveys.

“Going forward, pollsters are going to have to grapple with the fact that non-response is not random,” Neiheisal says. “It’s something that is going to continue to plague the process going forward. “I think it’s going to fundamentally change how we look at polling and research.”

Neiheisal says pollsters have fixed some of their errors from 2016.