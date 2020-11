Georgia election results still too close to call, more than 47,000 outstanding ballots

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Vote counting continued in several Georgia counties Thursday while the presidential race there remains still too close to call.

Georgia election officials are scheduled to hold another briefing at 3 p.m. ET. NewsNation will carry the livestream will be in the player above.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager, said as of Thursday afternoon there were 47,277 ballots still outstanding.

With counting continuing in numerous counties throughout #Georgia, as of 2:15 p.m. today there are approximately 47,863 ballots still outstanding.#SecureTheVote — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 5, 2020

Sterling said at a press conference earlier in the day there were still 61,367 ballots that still need to be counted.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard.”

Ballots were still being scanned Thursday in the Atlanta-metro area counties of Fulton, Cobb and Gwinnett. Chatham County, home to Savannah, also had a large number still being tallied.

Bottomline right now in Georgia:



Trump is beating Biden by 18,000 votes.



There are still 60,000 votes to be counted.



Atlanta is almost done.



Chatham County has 17,000 votes left to be counted.

That is Savannah. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 5, 2020

“This is a long process, but we can all agree that having an accurate and fair count is much more vital than having a fast count,” Sterling said.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds, according to the Associated Press. His campaign also filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan and announced it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Democrat Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia.

“It’s … clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5%, or 117,000 (votes) with only 7% (of the vote) left” to count, Trump said during an early morning appearance at the White House.

He also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might pursue.

As of Thursday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264 as of the latest AP race call of Michigan for Biden.

The states that have not been called by the AP are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Alaska and Georgia.

NewsNation’s television broadcast and digital properties relies on the AP for all vote counting and race calls. NewsNation chose to rely on the AP because they call races based on the facts.