GOP chair files today to get Trump on New York ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) — At 3 p.m. on Monday, Nick Langworthy, chair of the New York Republican Party, will file the necessary paperwork that puts President Donald J. Trump on the ballot in November.

This is a normal and expected procedural step all candidates must take to be listed as a nominee in New York’s presidential election literature and resources.

Langworthy will deliver the paperwork to the Board of Elections on Pearl Street.

Tuesday, February 25 is the Republican candidate filing deadline in New York, ahead of the April 28 primary.