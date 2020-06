LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Niagara County, voters are casting their ballots to decide who will win the Democratic primary in the race for Sheriff.

Brian Grear spent 22 years as a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy, and Michael Filicetti is the current Acting Sheriff.

The two are looking to fill the position after Jim Voutour retired from the post earlier this year.

