How (and where) can I vote early?: Polling locations by county
Your Election Headquarters
by: News 4 Staff
Posted:
Oct 26, 2020 / 02:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2020 / 02:58 PM EDT
Here’s some links to early voting hours and locations by county:
Erie
Niagara
Chautauqua
Orleans
Genesee
Wyoming
Cattaraugus
Allegany
