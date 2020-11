BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you suspect election fraud or voter interference where you are, there are some numbers you can call.

U.S. Attorney’s Office – (716) 843-5700

FBI Buffalo – (716) 856-7800

Civil Rights Division of U.S. Department of Justice – (800) 253-3931

You can also fill out a complaint form here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.