How to report problems and get your voting questions answered

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have trouble voting, or have questions about something related to the voting process, Attorney General Letitia James says a hotline will be available, starting this weekend.

The Election Protection Hotline is being made available for the upcoming election on June 22. Additionally, it can be accessed during the state’s early voting period from June 12-20.

There are three ways to report issues and get your questions answered:

  • Call 1-800-771-7755 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during early voting period; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day)
  • Email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov
  • Submit a complaint online

Other questions related to voting may be answered in this guide.

