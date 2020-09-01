Jacobs receives endorsement for 27th District from union representing New York State Police

(WIVB)–Congressman Chris Jacobs received a big endorsement today as he gets ready to run for a full term, serving the 27th District.

The union representing New York State Troopers is throwing its support behind Jacobs who won a special election back in June.

The retired legislative liaison for the union says police have been under attack from lawmakers lately and they believe Jacobs will stand up for them in Washington.

Jacobs is running against Nate McMurray in the general election which is set for November 3 just more than two months from now.