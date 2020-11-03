Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says strong voter turnout is good for democracy

(WIVB)–Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she and the governor are delighted by the turnout for the 2020 general election.

That includes millions of New Yorkers who took advantage of early voting.

The lieutenant governor says this contentious political year has motivated many people who might have sat out on Election Day to register and vote in 2020.

“People who sat on the sidelines, in the past, and thought their vote didn’t matter: they now know it matters. Every single vote makes a difference, not just for president, but who you elect as your leaders in our state capitol. It’s important to have people in their community, people who are going to fight for western New York,” Hochul said.

The lieutenant governor also says absentee ballot requests were also huge in this election.