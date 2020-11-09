Live: RNC officials discuss Pennsylvania lawsuit, ‘post-Election Day landscape’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s campaign continues to file lawsuits and legal challenges throughout the country over the results of the presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, as called by the Associated Press. Trump has not conceded.

The Trump campaign has alleged voting fraud, filed lawsuits and called for at least one state recount as it attacked the integrity of the U.S. voting system.

The Trump campaign has filed legal challenges in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will hold a media briefing at 4:30 p.m. (ET). NewsNation will stream live.