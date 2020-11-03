Live updates: Polls open for East Coast as Trump, Biden look to sway voters

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of anticipation, decision day has finally arrived. People across the nation will cast votes Tuesday to decide the next president of the United States.

Polls show a tight race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The big question: will we have a winner by the end of the night? The most probable bet at this point is that we will not.

We’ll update this story throughout the day with the latest updates from the campaign trail and polling places across the nation.

Here are the latest updates as America votes (EDT):

7:25 a.m.

As one might expect, we’re starting to hear about scattered problems at polling places.

In the Indianapolis area, some polling locations in Marion County experienced issues including missing keys and no internet. This caused a delay in doors opening, according to Fox59’s Jessica Hayes.

“This is voter suppression”



Doors at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church remain closed- an hour and a half after polls opened.



Election officials say they don’t have a key for the polls.



Some people have been in line since 5:30AM. pic.twitter.com/QNWyo1rwcK — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) November 3, 2020

There was a similar situation in Chicago where a polling location in the 40th Ward was delayed in opening to voters, according to reporter Bret Buganski.

Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden is starting the day by attending mass in Delaware with his family.

Joe and Jill Biden and two granddaughters arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine for Election Day mass. pic.twitter.com/xyxaV5Io84 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020

7:10 a.m.

Polls have opened across the East Coast, including the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Florida, for an Election Day in the U.S. unfolding like no other.

Pictures from Buffalo to Norfolk showed long lines of people waiting before the doors to polling places opened.

Already, 100 million Americans have cast their ballots before polls opened. Voters took advantage of absentee balloting and early in-person voting amid a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans and worries about whether the Postal Service would deliver their ballot on time.

LIVE: Chopper 10 is flying around to multiple polling places in Hampton Roads. It's over Salem Middle in Virginia Beach now.



Watch live: https://t.co/3a8UekoNCJ

Live updates: https://t.co/qILQ0hH6gN

Voter Guide: https://t.co/1V43x6kpYu pic.twitter.com/ilWvdvExB3 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 3, 2020

7:05 a.m.

When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.

While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

We’ve put together a state-by-state breakdown of when polls close and when you might start to see election results on Tuesday.

5:20 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up five votes overnight in the New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch. They traditionally cast their votes right after midnight — making them the first to be cast and officially counted in the presidential election.

The vote isn’t always a predictor of what will happen in the presidential race. In 2016, the town supported Hillary Clinton, who eventually lost the race to Donald Trump.

2:35 a.m.

Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Tuesday on investor hopes a possible victory by challenger Joe Biden in the American presidential election might lead to more economic stimulus.

London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney also advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Traders are betting Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus if he unseats President Donald Trump. That would require support in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s Republicans. Some incumbents, also up for re-election this week, face challengers from Biden’s Democratic Party.

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump declared he would win Michigan “so easily” as he rallied supporters in a midnight gathering that wraps up his reelection campaign and heralds the beginning of Election Day.

Thousands turned out in Grand Rapids in low-40s weather to cheer Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While polling in several key states shows Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, the president assured his Michigan supporters that “I think we’re doing well all over” and predicted a “red wave.”

Grand Rapids was the final stop of the Trump campaign in 2016, which turned into a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. As Monday became Tuesday, Trump told supporters, “We made history four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again.”

Officials say Trump plans to spend election night at the White House.

This story will be updated throughout the day. The Associated Press contributed to this report.