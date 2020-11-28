More than 470,000 ballots cast in Erie County for 2020 general election

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Board of Elections has certified the 2020 general election votes.

A total of 476,787 ballots were cast in the county, including the nine days of early voting, 85,312 absentees, and 4,641 valid affidavits in the final count.

BOE commissioners say absentees were available to all registered voters as a result of the pandemic and through an executive order by Governor Cuomo.

The New York State Board of Elections in Albany will complete certifications for elections that include counties other than Erie.

“This has been an unprecedented year for the Erie County Board of Elections,” said Commissioner Mohr. “Logistically and practically, this has been the hardest election season I have witnessed in nearly 30 years at the Board, and I want to thank Commissioner Zellner as well as our hard-working staff for their diligence and professionalism.”

“The challenges presented by a pandemic during a presidential election were formidable, but our responsibility to administer a fair and open election process was not diminished by circumstances,” Commissioner Zellner said.

The 2020 canvass book is posted here.