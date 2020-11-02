Nearly 168,000 ballots were cast early in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the ninth and final day of early voting in Erie County, 16,513 ballots were cast.

Ever since early voting started on October 24, the Erie County Board of Elections says 167,938 ballots have been cast. That’s 26.6 percent of the county’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

To compare, only 26,514 people voted early in Erie County last year.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, which is this Tuesday.

