Nearly 81,000 absentee ballots for 2020 general election returned so far in Erie County

(WIVB) – Nearly 81,000 absentee ballots for the 2020 general election have been returned in Erie County so far, the Erie County Board of Elections has announced.

The board mailed out 93,899 ballots for the 2020 election.

Here are some breakdowns of the ballots:

· In 140th Assembly District, 9,436 ballots have been returned, with 1,565 outstanding.

D – 5,551

R – 1,738

O – 2,147

· In the 141st Assembly District, 8,136 ballots have been returned, with 1,810 outstanding.

D – 6,569

R – 450

O – 1,117

– Add 1

· In the 142nd Assembly District, 11,059 ballots have been returned, with 1,597 outstanding.

D – 6,473

R – 2,057

O – 2,529

· In the 143rd Assembly District, 11,092 ballots have been returned, with 1,815 outstanding.

D – 6,364

R – 2,032

O – 2,696

· In the 146th Assembly, 16,051 ballots have been returned, with 2,303 outstanding.

D – 8,673

R – 3,490

O – 3,888

· In the 149th Assembly District, 11,624 ballots have been returned, with 1,840 outstanding.

D – 7,265

R – 1,755

O – 2,604

· In the 60th State Senate District, 27,001 ballots have been returned, with 4,133 outstanding.

D – 15,454

R – 5,134

O – 6,413

· In the 61st Senate District, 20,878 ballots have been returned, with 3,014 outstanding.

D – 10,655

R – 5,010

O – 5,213

· In the 26th Congressional District, 54,112 ballots have been returned, with 9,336 outstanding.

D – 34,352

R – 8,433

O – 11,327

· In the 27th Congressional District, 26,842 ballots have been returned, with 3,609 outstanding.

D – 12,442

R – 6,969

O – 7,431