NYS Election Banner

Rochester Area

Buffalo Area

New York City

Long Island

Central New York

Watertown Area

Binghamton Area

Elmira Area

All New York Races

Capital Region

Lower Hudson Valley

Plattsburgh Area

Utica Area

Nearly 81,000 absentee ballots for 2020 general election returned so far in Erie County

Your Election Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WIVB) – Nearly 81,000 absentee ballots for the 2020 general election have been returned in Erie County so far, the Erie County Board of Elections has announced.

The board mailed out 93,899 ballots for the 2020 election.

Here are some breakdowns of the ballots:

· In 140th Assembly District, 9,436 ballots have been returned, with 1,565 outstanding.

D – 5,551

R – 1,738

O – 2,147

· In the 141st Assembly District, 8,136 ballots have been returned, with 1,810 outstanding.

D – 6,569

R – 450

O – 1,117

– Add 1

· In the 142nd Assembly District, 11,059 ballots have been returned, with 1,597 outstanding.

D – 6,473

R – 2,057

O – 2,529

· In the 143rd Assembly District, 11,092 ballots have been returned, with 1,815 outstanding.

D – 6,364

R – 2,032

O – 2,696

· In the 146th Assembly, 16,051 ballots have been returned, with 2,303 outstanding.

D – 8,673

R – 3,490

O – 3,888

· In the 149th Assembly District, 11,624 ballots have been returned, with 1,840 outstanding.

D – 7,265

R – 1,755

O – 2,604

· In the 60th State Senate District, 27,001 ballots have been returned, with 4,133 outstanding.

D – 15,454

R – 5,134

O – 6,413

· In the 61st Senate District, 20,878 ballots have been returned, with 3,014 outstanding.

D – 10,655

R – 5,010

O – 5,213

· In the 26th Congressional District, 54,112 ballots have been returned, with 9,336 outstanding.

D – 34,352

R – 8,433

O – 11,327

· In the 27th Congressional District, 26,842 ballots have been returned, with 3,609 outstanding.

D – 12,442

R – 6,969

O – 7,431

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

Trending Stories

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Don't Miss

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds