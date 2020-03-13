New polls show Biden leading Sanders in Ohio, Illinois and Florida

(NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden is set to continue his streak of Democratic primary victories according to three new polls that show him with healthy leads before voters head to the polls in Ohio, Illinois and Florida on Tuesday, March 17.

According to a Nexstar/Emerson College poll, Biden received 56.8 percent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received 34.9 percent, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received 1.1 percent, and 7.2 percent of those who took the poll said they would vote for someone else.

Those who took part in the poll were asked several questions including which candidate has the best healthcare policy.

Bernie Sanders received 52.7 percent and Joe Biden received 47.3 percent.

When asked how likely are you to vote in the Democratic Primary on March 17, here was the response: 83.1 percent said very likely to vote, while 16.9 percent said they already voted early.

More than 400 people were included in the survey which was conducted on March 11 and 12. The respondents were made up of 57.7 percent women and 42.3 percent men. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Both the Sanders and Biden campaigns decided to cancel events in Cleveland earlier this week over coronavirus concerns. On Thursday, Biden addressed a crowd in his hometown of Delaware, blasting President Donald Trump’s efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Associated Press.

The 78-year-old senator from Vermont spoke shortly afterward, calling the administration “largely incompetent” and adding, “If there ever was a time in the modern history of our country when we were all in this together, this is the moment.”

In Illinois, a state Sanders narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016, 56.6 percent of the 567 people polled said they would vote for Biden, with 36.2 percent backing Sanders, according to another Nexstar/Emerson College poll (MOE: +/- 4.1%).

Nearly 55 percent of the 567 people polled were women, with 56.3 percent white or caucasian, 29.1 percent black or African-American, 9.1 percent Hispanic or Latino, 2.7 percent Asian and 2.7 other or multiple races.

Of all three states, Sanders came closest to beating Clinton in Illinois, taking 77 delegates to Clinton’s 79.

In Florida, Hillary Clinton beat Sanders easily in 2016, winning 64.4% to 33.3 percent. Thursday’s Florida Nexstar/Emerson College poll (MOE: +/- 4.7%) projects those numbers to be potentially worse in 2020 for Sanders. Of the 434 people polled, 64.8 percent said they would vote for the 77-year-old Biden, with just 26.7 percent for Sanders.

Fifty-six percent of those polled were women, with 47.5 percent white, 21.5 percent Hispanic or Latino, 26.5 percent black or African-American, 1.8 percent Asian and 2.7 percent other or multiple races. Forty-three percent said they make less than $50,000 a year, with 44.4 percent making $50,000-$100,000 and 12.5% making more than $100,000.

Biden saw greater support from women while the Vermont senator’s potential voters skewed male.

The poll also found that 14.5 percent said their mind was not made up and there is a chance they would vote for someone else.

After a recent string of resounding victories, Biden has amassed 867 delegates to Sanders’ 711. With 1,991 needed to win the nomination, Sanders told supporters Tuesday that he would not drop out of the race, saying, “While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability.”

Sanders’ mathematical path to the nomination has been shrinking steadily, and, as it stands, he would need to win 57 percent of the delegates left to reach 1991, the Associated Press reports.