News 4 sits down with 27th congressional Republican primary candidate Chris Jacobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re putting the focus on candidates for next week’s Republican primary in the 27th congressional district.

The winner of the primary will have the Republican party line in the November election.

This is a separate vote from the special election, which is also next Tuesday.

For three nights we’ve invited the three primary candidates to share their views and answer our questions.

We welcomed to the studio tonight candidate Chris Jacobs.

You can see part 2 of our conversation with Jacobs below: