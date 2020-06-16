News 4 sits down with 27th congressional Republican primary candidate Stefan Mychajliw

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re putting the focus on candidates for next week’s Republican primary in the 27th congressional district.

The winner of the primary will have the Republican party line in the November election.

This is a separate vote from the special election, which is also next Tuesday.

We’ve invited the three primary candidates to share their views and answer our questions.

On Tuesday, we welcomed candidate and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw to our studio.

You can see part 2 of our conversation with Mychajliw below: