NY-27 candidate wants to push back special election

(WIVB)–Democratic Candidate Nate McMurray wants to push back the special election for the 27th Congressional District.

The election is currently scheduled for April 28th.

McMurray now wants the election moved to the same day as the state’s June 23rd primary.

His opponent, Republican Chris Jacobs says, “we know election officials are working to ensure the safety of voters while making sure Western New Yorkers regain their representation during this crucial time.”

The seat has been vacant since October when Chris Collins resigned from Congress.