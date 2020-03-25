1  of  3
Breaking News
Woman in her 80s dies of COVID-19 in Erie County 114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

NY-27 candidate wants to push back special election

Your Election Headquarters

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–Democratic Candidate Nate McMurray wants to push back the special election for the 27th Congressional District.

The election is currently scheduled for April 28th.

McMurray now wants the election moved to the same day as the state’s June 23rd primary.

His opponent, Republican Chris Jacobs says, “we know election officials are working to ensure the safety of voters while making sure Western New Yorkers regain their representation during this crucial time.”

The seat has been vacant since October when Chris Collins resigned from Congress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss