NY-27 Congressional District race getting a lot of attention

(WIVB)–The 27th Congressional District race is getting a lot of attention.

That election features Republican Chris Jacobs, Democrat Nate McMurray, and Libertarian Duane Whitmer.

This morning, Jacobs cast his ballot in Orchard Park.

The congressman beat former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray in a June special election to finish the term of former Congressman Chris Collins.

Meanwhile, McMurray cast his vote at the Orchard Park Community Center last week during early voting. He lost by little more than 8,000 votes in June.

He told us he encouraged his supporters to vote early if they could.

And Libertarian Duane Whitmer is casting his vote this afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School in Lake View.

He told us in the past, early voting this election cycle made him adjust his campaign strategy.