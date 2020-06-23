NY-27 race could have national impact

The race for New York’s 27th Congressional District could have an effect on politics across the country.

Political analyst Carl Calabrese says the district should be reliably Republican.

He says if Nate McMurray even comes close to winning the election, it will set off an alarm at the White House.

“His could be a battleground. It shouldn’t be on paper. It should be a Republican seat, it very well may continue that way. Again, Republicans all the way to the white house will be watching to see how this election turns out tonight,” Calabrese said.

He says it’s likely we won’t know the final results of tonight’s election for days, or even weeks.