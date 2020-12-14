NY electors cast votes for Biden, Harris in brief ceremony

New York Electoral College members, Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, left, and Former President Bill Clinton, vote for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s 29 presidential electors awarded their votes to Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris Monday on Monday.

The vote took place in the state Capitol in the state Assembly chamber.

Electors included former President Bill Clinton and former New York U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who were the first two to cast their votes.

The vote took about half an hour and finished without any surprises.

Electors sat in separate rows behind invisible plastic dividers. All wore masks as they sat and cast their votes one by one.