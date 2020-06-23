Race for NY-27 will determine Collins’ replacement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The day of the special election is here, and a number of candidates are vying for the opportunity to fill the spot in Congress vacated by Chris Collins.

This past October, Collins pleaded guilty to insider trading charges. Hours before his plea, the Republican resigned from his position as representative for New York’s 27th District.

He is scheduled to report to prison in August.

On the ballot in the race for NY-27 are Sen. Chris Jacobs (R), former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray (D), Duane Whitmer (L) and Michael Gammariello (G).

Today not only determines who will represent NY-27 through the summer and fall. Another election will determine whose name will be on the Republican line during the regular election for NY-27 in November.

Jacobs is also running in this primary, against Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and former Darien Town Justice Beth Parlato.

