Rallies, protests take place in Philadelphia as vote counting continues

PHILADELPHIA — News 4’s Dave Greber is in Pennsylvania as rallies and protests continue outside the Philadelphia Convention Center. The blog below will share updates as votes in the 2020 Election continue to be counted.

Keep checking back here for updates from Philadelphia, and tune in to News 4 for live looks at the area.

Friday, November 6

There are approx 40K total ballots to be counted, 2K-3K will be released today. The remaining are provisional, military and overseas, and could take several days to count. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 6, 2020

SOON: Getting ready to hear from #Philadelphia officials for an #update on the progress of ballot counting ongoing at the convention center. It’s coming after another release of ballots widened the lead for Biden to +9K votes. @news4buffalo #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/N7XlUAKJIg — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 6, 2020

JUST IN: Joe Biden’s lead continues to widen in #Pennsylvania over Donald Trump, now by more than 9,000 votes. More than 100K ballots yet to be counted across the state. @news4buffalo #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/tgkQU5PPqS — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 6, 2020

It looks like the #Election2020 could be decided today in #Pensylvannia This is the scene outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/NPDa2dHi5Y — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) November 6, 2020

#Philadelphia police arrested 2 men early Friday on firearms possession, after receiving a tip the men were heading to the convention center, where votes are being counted. Their Hummer, where an additional gun was found, had #QAnon stickers. PPD and FBI are investigating. pic.twitter.com/jUi6VUsnRE — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 6, 2020

Supporters of Donald Trump stand outside the #Philadephia Convention Center Friday morning, minutes after Joe Biden overtook the president by some 6,000 votes. They’re demanding access to observe ballot counting. @news4buffalo #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/03bcjLSPap — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 6, 2020

Rallies gather outside the #Philadephia Convention Center, where ballots are being counted, as Joe Biden expands his lead over Donald Trump by more than 6,000 votes. Details on #News4atNoon @news4buffalo #ElectionResults2020 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/dlSCOt1pXl — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 6, 2020

Thursday, November 5

Here’s what it looked like in #Philadelphia earlier this evening outside the convention center where the ballots are being canvassed. The crowd has since dispersed, but was peaceful throughout the night. @news4buffalo #Election2020 https://t.co/60RTWZr8Ic pic.twitter.com/q4jF0edjGB — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 6, 2020

