Millions head to the polls on Super Tuesday

(WIVB and AP) — The dizzying fight for the Democratic presidential nomination reaches a critical juncture on Tuesday as millions of voters from Maine to California head to the polls.

The Super Tuesday contests in 14 states follow contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, where the race shifted dramatically.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has energized liberals and young voters, is seeking to pull away from the rest of the field.

Joe Biden now has the backing of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, both of whom abruptly ended their campaigns and endorsed Biden.

Mike Bloomberg skipped the first four states but the former New York City mayor has dropped more than half a billion dollars in advertising and ground operations.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has vowed to stay in the race until the party’s national convention in July. Her home state of Massachusetts is one of the 14 contested.

Through four primary contests, the AP allocated 60 delegates to Sanders, 54 to Biden and eight to Warren. Super Tuesday states offer a trove of 1,344 new delegates based on how candidates finish. Just 155 delegates have been awarded so far.