Trump attorney Giuliani to file case of fraud against PA on Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WIVB)–Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says they will begin prosecuting their case of fraud against the state of Pennsylvania on Monday. He says there was no inspection of any mail-in ballots.

Both Republican and Democratic observers have been working inside the convention center in Philadelphia since Tuesday.

“If you have nothing to hide, you allow inspection,” Giuliani said.

On Monday, Giuliani says he plans on filing the case in federal courts in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on allegations ballots were not inspected properly, and possibly other charges. He claims the same thing happened in Atlanta.

When asked whether Trump is going to concede, Giuliani said “Obviously he’s not going to concede when there are 600K ballots out.”

He also questioned how Trump’s lead disappeared during a press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Giuliani says, “There are dead people voting, no question about that. We have a serious problem with backdating ballots.”

Republican commissioners in Philadelphia have repeatedly said they’ve found no evidence of widespread fraud.

A poll observer spoke at the press conference saying he was chosen as an observer but that, “we were kept away from everything.”

Giuliani says there are as many as 50 poll watchers who are willing to testify in court about various obstructions at ballot counting areas in Philadelphia. He also says there was no security over ballot counting in Philadelphia.

Trump Advisor Corey Lewandowski was also on hand at the press conference. Lewandowski claims he has proof of a person who died nine days before Election Day.