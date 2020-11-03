Trump, Biden vie for votes in swing states on Monday

(WIVB) — Across the country, it’s an all-out sprint to the finish line on the campaign trail for President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The two candidates fanned across five swing states on Monday. Trump hit four states with five rallies, while Biden made several stops, as well, including one in Cleveland, and the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

For both Trump and Biden, the coronavirus continues to lead the discussion with voters.

“If you want a vaccine to kill the virus, a job to support your family, and freedom to live the great, great life you’ve always wanted to have, then go cast your ballot tomorrow for your all-time favorite president, I hope. Donald Trump,” the President said.

“Our frontline health care workers, they’ve suffered and sacrificed for nine months, and this President’s questioning their character, their integrity, their commitment to their fellow Americans,” Biden said. “It’s a disgrace. Last night, Trump went on to say he was going to fire Dr. Fauci. Well I’ve got a better idea, let’s fire Trump, and I’ll hire Fauci.”