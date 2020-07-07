Breaking News
Two weeks after Election Day, thousands of votes must still be counted

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two weeks after Election Day, thousands of votes must still be counted.

Republican Chris Jacobs claimed victory for Chris Collins’ former house seat.

Democrat Nate McMurray would not concede.

He is at best a long shot to overtake Jacobs.

The Erie County Board of Elections is running the ballots.

Officials say it’s the first election in memory that more people voted absentee than went to polling places here in Erie County.

Workers will also determine the winner in the 140th Assembly District Primary.

