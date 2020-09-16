Village Election Results 2020

News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Village of North Collins

Incumbent Melvin Bley: 67

Incumbent Karen Denne: 52

Thomas O’Boyle: 16

Brenda Bauer-Petrus: 40

Village of Hamburg

4-Year Terms (2)

Incumbent Laura Palisano Hackathorn: 108 votes

Incumbent Paul G. Gaughan: 122 votes

Village of Arcade

Elwyn A. Roll , Republican: 33 votes (unopposed)

Village of Williamsville

Special election

Eileen Torre: 234 votes

The remaining 122 votes were for write-in candidates. Torre was elected to serve a nine-month term as trustee.

Village of Cattaraugus

2-Year Term (2)

Dem 1A Jason Crawford: 55

Rep 1B Diane S Wienk: 23

Rep 2B George E. Borrowdale: 58

Village of Delevan

Mayor

John Stumpf: 19

Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)

Richard Hunt: 23

Trista Reisdorf: 22

Village of Ellicottville

Mayor – 4-Year Term

John Burrell (R, New Village): 87

William Coolidge (Village Strong): 39

Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)

Douglas Bush (R, New Village): 106

Edward Imhoff (R, New Village): 95

Village of Franklinville

Mayor – 4-Year Term

Harvey Soulvie (R): 61

Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)

Michael Sikora (R): 61

Scott Hillman (R): 56

Village of Gowanda

Trustee – 2-Year Term (2)

Wanda Koch (Forward): 45

Aaron Markham (Forward): 44

Village of Little Valley

Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)

Rory Mosher (R): 64

Raymond Hughes (R): 77

Piper Bridenbaker (New Direction): 39

Village of South Dayton

Trustee – 2-Year Term (2)

Robert Killock (D,R): 28

Lynn Rupp (D,R): 28

Justice – 4-Year Term

Stephen Smuda, III (D,R): 25

