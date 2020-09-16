Village Election Results 2020

MORE | Your Election Headquarters
Village of North Collins
Incumbent Melvin Bley: 67
Incumbent Karen Denne: 52
Thomas O’Boyle: 16
Brenda Bauer-Petrus: 40
Village of Hamburg
4-Year Terms (2)
Incumbent Laura Palisano Hackathorn: 108 votes
Incumbent Paul G. Gaughan: 122 votes
Village of Arcade
Elwyn A. Roll , Republican: 33 votes (unopposed)
Village of Williamsville
Special election
Eileen Torre: 234 votes
The remaining 122 votes were for write-in candidates. Torre was elected to serve a nine-month term as trustee.
Village of Cattaraugus
2-Year Term (2)
Dem 1A Jason Crawford: 55
Rep 1B Diane S Wienk: 23
Rep 2B George E. Borrowdale: 58
Village of Delevan
Mayor
John Stumpf: 19
Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)
Richard Hunt: 23
Trista Reisdorf: 22
Village of Ellicottville
Mayor – 4-Year Term
John Burrell (R, New Village): 87
William Coolidge (Village Strong): 39
Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)
Douglas Bush (R, New Village): 106
Edward Imhoff (R, New Village): 95
Village of Franklinville
Mayor – 4-Year Term
Harvey Soulvie (R): 61
Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)
Michael Sikora (R): 61
Scott Hillman (R): 56
Village of Gowanda
Trustee – 2-Year Term (2)
Wanda Koch (Forward): 45
Aaron Markham (Forward): 44
Village of Little Valley
Trustee – 4-Year Term (2)
Rory Mosher (R): 64
Raymond Hughes (R): 77
Piper Bridenbaker (New Direction): 39
Village of South Dayton
Trustee – 2-Year Term (2)
Robert Killock (D,R): 28
Lynn Rupp (D,R): 28
Justice – 4-Year Term
Stephen Smuda, III (D,R): 25