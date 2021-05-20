Voters will be able to vote by mail in June primary, Erie County BOE says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Because of the continuing concerns of COVID-19, the Erie County Board of Elections says all eligible voters that take part in the June 22 primary may vote by mail-in ballot.

The BOE says applications may be made through its online portal, as well as in-person, via postmarked mail, and by calling 858-8891.

Ballots will be mailed tomorrow, according to the Board of Elections.

Officials tell News 4 they developed the portal last year in response to the pandemic and processed more than 200,000 absentee ballots for last year’s primary.

