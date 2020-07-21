WATCH LIVE: Nate McMurray press conference on status of NY-27 election

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10 a.m. EDT.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressional candidate Nate McMurray is scheduled to hold a press conference in Canandaigua Tuesday morning to address the status of the NY-27 election.
On the night of June’s primary, Republican Chris Jacobs declared victory over Democrat McMurray in the race.
“It’s mathematically impossible for him [McMurray] to catch up to us with the absentees, and so we are happy to say, we are announcing that we are victorious in the special election,” Jacobs told his supporters late on election night.
In the days following the primary, McMurray said it would be “irresponsible” to declare defeat in the race when there were so many absentee ballots left to be counted.
Jacobs and McMurray were two of a handful of candidates vying for the opportunity to fill the spot in Congress vacated by Chris Collins. Jacobs competed in two NY-27 races; the special election to fill the vacated seat, and a primary to appear on the ballot in November’s general election.
This past October, Collins pleaded guilty to insider trading charges. Hours before his plea, the Republican resigned from his position as representative for New York’s 27th District. He is scheduled to report to prison in August.
