What to know before you vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Polls are open, and this Election Day is expected to be busy, despite the large early voter turnout.

Voters will need masks and will need to be properly socially distanced. Also, plenty of hand sanitizer will be on site.

Although an ID is not necessary, a voter registration card can help speed up the process.

Voters must go to their polling sites, unlike early voting, where voters could go to any site in their county.

In Erie County, more than 167,000 people voted early. That’s just over 26 percent of the county’s registered voters.

Even so, with this being a Presidential election, officials are expecting a good Election Day turnout.

Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner says “I think you’re going to have the same amount of turnout at least, and maybe more, for this election, especially given the number of ways people can vote.”

With more than 300 polling places across Erie County, lines aren’t expected to be as long as the ones during early voting.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.