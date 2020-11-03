When will we know the results of the 2020 election?

(WIVB)–This year’s presidential election is unlike any we’ve seen before as a lot of questions are still in play including when we’ll know the winner.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has helped produce a spike in people voting by mail-in ballot.

It’s something which has caused controversy throughout the country.

Political analyst Carl Calabrese says the rise in ballots and early voting will make a big difference on what we will and won’t know tonight.

“This is going to be an election night like we’ve really never seen or experienced before. The early voting has really changed the whole chemistry and dynamic of what used to be traditional election nights when you went to bed and you knew who your new president was,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese also said the validity of some mail-in ballots could be challenged in the courts.