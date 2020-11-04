Winners in NYS Assembly race

NYS Election Banner

(WIVB) – Here are the winners of Tuesday night’s races for NYS Assembly:

New York State Assembly District 139

Stephen Hawley (R, C, Ind) Winner 93%

Mark Glogowski (LBT) 7%

· New York State Assembly District 140

William Conrad, III (DEM, WOR, IND)

Robert Pecoraro (REP, C)

Anthony Baney (Gre)

· New York State Assembly District 141

Crystal Peoples (D)

Sean Miles (R)

· New York State Assembly District 142

Patrick Burke (D)

Matthew Szalkowski (R)

· New York State Assembly District 143

Monica Piga Wallace (D) 48%

Frank Smierciak II (R) Winner 52%

· New York State Assembly District 146

Karen McMahon (DEM, WOR)

Robin Wolfgang (REP, CON , IND)

Ruben Cartagena, Jr. (GRE)

· New York State Assembly District 148

W. Ross Scott (D)

Joseph Giglio (R) Winner 77%

· New York State Assembly District 149

Jonathan Rivera (D) Winner 62%

Joseph Totaro (R) 38%

· New York State Assembly District 150

Christina Cardinale (D) 27%

Andrew Goodell (R) Winner 73%

