Winners in NYS Assembly race

(WIVB) – Here are the winners of Tuesday night’s races for NYS Assembly:
New York State Assembly District 139
Stephen Hawley (R, C, Ind) Winner 93%
Mark Glogowski (LBT) 7%
· New York State Assembly District 140
William Conrad, III (DEM, WOR, IND)
Robert Pecoraro (REP, C)
Anthony Baney (Gre)
· New York State Assembly District 141
Crystal Peoples (D)
Sean Miles (R)
· New York State Assembly District 142
Patrick Burke (D)
Matthew Szalkowski (R)
· New York State Assembly District 143
Monica Piga Wallace (D) 48%
Frank Smierciak II (R) Winner 52%
· New York State Assembly District 146
Karen McMahon (DEM, WOR)
Robin Wolfgang (REP, CON , IND)
Ruben Cartagena, Jr. (GRE)
· New York State Assembly District 148
W. Ross Scott (D)
Joseph Giglio (R) Winner 77%
· New York State Assembly District 149
Jonathan Rivera (D) Winner 62%
Joseph Totaro (R) 38%
· New York State Assembly District 150
Christina Cardinale (D) 27%
Andrew Goodell (R) Winner 73%