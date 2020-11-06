Your Local Election Headquarters: Addressing claims of mail-in voting fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In the days since the election The president has come out, raising questions about mail-in votes.

Last night, he claimed those ballots are illegal.

The president has not provided evidence to prove his allegations.

Today we talked with constitutional law expert James Gardner.

He says fraud in US elections is next to zero.

“Line of defense number one there is an elaborate legal apparatus that says who’s eligible to vote, where they can vote, what the circumstances are voting are going to be and to violate those rules is a felony. So you would have to risk felony imprisonment in order to illegally cast a ballot and since most people do not wish to go to jail, this is a fairly effective way to police the voting rules,” Gardner added.

Gardner says the legal challenges presented by the Trump campaign do not seem as if they could swing an election even if they’re accepted by the court.