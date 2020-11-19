Your guide to Holiday mail-by dates

(WIVB)– If you’re one of the thousands of people who waits to the last minute to send your holiday cards and packages, there are deadlines you need to know about before it’s too late.

Retail ground deliveries for The United States Postal Service have to be in the mail by December 15th.

For those who purchase a First-class shipment, the deadline is December 18, and the deadline for priority mail is the day after. The deadline is December 23 for Priority Mail Express shipments.

For FedEx, Ground shipments have to be in the mail by December 15.

For second-day shipping, the deadline is December 22 and overnight shipments need to be in by December 23.

Finally, those who ship with UPS should expect Ground shipments need to be in by December 15.

For thre-day select deliveries, the deadline is December 21.

For two-day air shipments, the deadline is December 22.



The deadline for next day air deliveries is December 23.



It’s important to note that the longer you wait to put your packages in the mail, the more you’ll have to pay.