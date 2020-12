SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Syracuse will close out the 2020 season on the road at #2 Notre Dame this Saturday. The Irish are a perfect 9-0 this season.

SU is 3-6 all-time against Notre Dame. Their last win over the Irish came back in 2008 in South Bend.

