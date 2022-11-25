EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – Local businesses across Western New York are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year, Small Business Saturday.

“I’m so excited. We’ve been preparing for months,” said Lindsey Vega, who owns Level Up Buffalo.

She started her business during the pandemic and at first it was all online. Then, two months ago, she opened a storefront on main street in east aurora.

“I would say all week we’ve been super busy. I’ve been super fortunate and then the weekends have been insane,” she said. “We do free breakfast, we have the Grinch here, which of course is so fun. We’re always trying to do something different.”

Lindsey says the support has been overwhelming. Workers at Blush Buffalo, next door, say support is exactly what small businesses need during the holiday season.

“These are family owned businesses, they’re obviously more personal we love our customers, we take a chance to get to know everyone who comes in to these stores,” said Caitlin Kearns who’s the sales associate at Blush Buffalo. “It’s really great to support the people and the families behind these businesses.”

In Buffalo, businesses in the Elmwood Village are also preparing for Saturday’s shopping rush.

“We’re prepped. We’re all ready to go. We’ve got our boxes made, our bags made, inventory is out. All of our local artists have been stocking us up all week. We’re ready and excited,” said Therese Deutschlander who owns Thin Ice.

Small business owners say when you shop local, you’re helping out someone in your community.

“When you shop on Elmwood you’re supporting a local person who very well could be your neighbor, or I guarantee they know someone you know because this is Buffalo,” she said.