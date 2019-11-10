Youth football coaches push back on possible tackle ban

(WIVB)– Local youth football leagues are pushing back on a recent proposal that would ban children 12 and under from playing tackle football.

State lawmakers say banning tackle football among kids would help end head injuries that are often linked to the sport, but youth football coaches argue that kids will be in worse shape later on if they don’t learn how to properly tackle at an early age.

Several youth leagues throughout the city met Saturday at Rescue Fire Hall in North Tonawanda to stand together against this proposal. Coaches say banning youth football would also have a trickle down effect and could wipe out youth football as a whole.

No decisions have been made on the proposed ban. State lawmakers will meet again in January to discuss this further.