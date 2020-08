BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A youth mentor who spent more than four months in the hospital with COVID-19 was cheered as he finally left ECMC today.

Derek Summers first needed treatment in early April.

This morning, after 128 days of treatment and recovery, he wheeled through the doors of ECMC thankful for everyone who made it possible.

Summers is the CEO of a youth development program called “The Family 25.”