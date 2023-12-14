ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who pleaded guilty to trying to attack former Congressman Lee Zeldin was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday.

In July 2022, Zeldin, while running for governor of New York, stopped by the VFW in Perinton to deliver a speech. Witnesses said Jakubonis climbed onto the stage, pulled out a keychain with sharp points, and lunged at Zeldin. Jakubonis was restrained.

After his arrest that weekend, Jakubonis underwent PTSD and alcohol recovery programs at the Richards House. He was then allowed to live on his own and drive.

In court last September, Jakubonis pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer. He is facing up to one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.